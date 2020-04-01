Nigeria: WHO, EU to Build Healthcare Services for 21 Communities in Borno

1 April 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Michael Olugbode

Maiduguri — The World Health Organisation (WHO) and European Union (EU) have begun the process of bringing quality healthcare closer to people of troubled Borno State.

With funding support from the EU, WHO is rehabilitating and reconstructing nine health facilities in eight local government areas of the state, a recent publication by the apex global health body said.

The publication said: "The facilities will provide healthcare services for over 600,000 people in 21 communities. The health facilities are General hospitals in Biu, Mafa and Monguno as well as Family Support Programme (FSP) clinics in Konduga, Gwoza, Bama and Kukawa LGAs during a 30-month implementation period."

The publication claimed further that: "Following the 11-year conflict in the North-east Nigeria, only 30 percent of health facilities in Borno State are fully functioning according to the WHO health resources availability monitoring system (HeRAMS); 45 percent in Adamawa State and 69 percent in Yobe State. The healthcare resources have been devastated with more than 1.7 million vulnerable women of reproductive age requiring reproductive health care and support. Over 50, 000 live births face complications with a high risk of maternal mortality and morbidity."

But with funding support from the EU, WHO is now rehabilitating and reconstructing nine health facilities in eight local government area of Borno State. The facilities will provide healthcare services for over 600,000 people in 21 communities.

WHO has completed the reconstruction of Biu FSP Primary Healthcare Clinic, Bama and Konduga FSP Clinics as well as Mafa General Hospital, including the theatre, the Pediatrics ward, the postnatal ward, the administrative block and three units of staff quarters.

According to the publication, some equipment has also been delivered to Mafa health facility. A medical doctor and seven nurses have commenced healthcare service delivery, thus benefitting over 100 000 people in the area.

The publication stated that: "WHO is committed to providing sustainable access to quality healthcare services for the population affected by the ongoing insurgency in the North-east region. WHO is also building national capacities for improved healthcare delivery across the region as well as donating medical and healthcare equipment."

It quoted the Northeast Emergency Manager of WHO, Dr. Collins Owhi, saying: "Aside from rehabilitation of health facilities, EU funding has enabled WHO to donate furniture, medical and health items which enhanced the accreditation of the College of Nursing and Midwifery in Borno State."

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Salisu Kwaya-Bura, said the state government would continue to provide the needed support and create an enabling environment for these interventions to take place.

