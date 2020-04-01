Botswana: Govt Declares Emergency on First Confirmed COVID Cases

1 April 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Mqondisi Dube

Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Tuesday declared an indefinite state of emergency effective after the southern African country recorded its first confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Botswana had appeared to be keeping the virus at bay. But, on Monday night, the country's health minister announced three people, who had traveled abroad, tested positive.

Masisi said the emergency would take effect at 12:01 am Thursday and was needed because of the growing threat from the virus and the disease it causes – COVID-19.

“The return of some of our citizens and residents from high risk countries has also escalated the threat of the virus in our country.  Therefore, after consultations with the relevant stakeholders, it has become clear to me that it is necessary to declare a state of public emergency for the purpose of taking appropriate and stringent measures to address the risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Masisi said during the state of emergency people would not be allowed outside of their homes except for essential services, such as food and medicine.

The president said authorities would also enforce social distancing for at least 28 days.

Masisis said Botswana’s National Assembly would reconvene from a recess to decide the duration of the state of emergency.

Botswana had been one of the few countries in Africa without a recorded case of COVID-19.

But on Monday evening, Health Minister Lemogang Kwape announced three people, who had traveled abroad, tested positive for the virus.

"We have three Batswana who have tested positive for COVID-19.  The three are two male and one female.  They had travelled to the United Kingdom and Thailand.  The three are kept in isolation at Sir Ketumile (hospital) and other secure places. They are in good health.”

Some Gaborone residents like Owen Marumo welcomed the president’s decision to declare a state of emergency.

“I feel this is long overdue.  I think they should have taken these drastic measures earlier before we had any cases confirmed.  But, then again, you forgive them because they do not have the benefit of experience.  This is something new and unprecedented.  We hope it’s a case of better late than never.”

Botswana a week ago closed its borders after neighbor South Africa recorded a jump in coronavirus cases and Zimbabwe saw its first death from the virus.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: VOA

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.