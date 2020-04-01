Malawi: Vendors Ply Trade As Usual in Blantyre Streets After Vending Ban

31 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Vendors in Limbe and Blantyre continue plying their trade on the streets a day after Blantyre City Council banned vending in the commercial city as a preventive measure against coronavirus.

Vendors in business as usual

Blantyre City Council (BCC) on Monday instituted a ban on street vending and other social gatherings including wedding ceremonies, engagement ceremonies and parties as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

However, a spot check in Blantyre and Limbe CDB's shows that business is normal as some vendors continue to ply their trade along the streets.

BCC spokesperson Anthony Kasunda said they had deployed public address systems to alert the vendors on the ban so that they should not come back to the streets.

Malawi is not yet hit by the deadly disease but the government has instituted stringent measures to prevent the disease from crossing over Malawi boarders.

The disease has hit the country's neighbouring countries of Mozambique, Zambia and Tanzania as well as South Africa.

