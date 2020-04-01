Malawi: Police Arrest Man Over National IDs Recording Suspicion

Malawi Police in Zomba have arrested a man on suspicion that he was recording details of information from people's national IDs.

DPP gimmicks sending people to buy IDs in the name of loans

This follows complaints from opposition politicians who claim that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was involved in the malpractice as way of rigging the forthcoming July Constitutional Court sanctioned presidential election.

Police have confirmed that they are questioning the man following suspicions that he was recording people's National Identity Card numbers.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at Zomba Free Market.

Zomba Police Spokesperson, Patricia Supliano, said they were still investigating the matter.

This comes just days after similar issues arose in the Central Region, fueling riggings claims ahead of the forthcoming presidential elections.

Meanwhile, National Registration Bureau spokesperson Norman Fulatira says keeping someone's national ID is an offence, according to Section 15 (1) of the National Registration Act.

NRB has since urged the public to report to police or any nearest NRB office anyone found collecting people's national IDs.

The Malawi Congress Party claim similar things are also happening in the north.