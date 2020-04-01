Ethiopia: Electoral Board Postpones Election

31 March 2020
Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

In the interest of keeping the community safe and healthy and ensuring the credibility of the electoral process, the Electoral Board will come up with a new election operation plan and schedule.

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia has announced that it will postpone the upcoming general election due to the effects of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Board, in consultation with senior health experts, international partners and political parties, has cancelled its current electoral schedule and suspended activities that were planned for the coming months.

The Board has taken into consideration government measures to contain the pandemic, especially the need to minimise human contact, and the overall impact those measures will have on voter registration, recruitment and training of electoral staff, as well as the related pre-election preparatory work. It has decided that the tasks will be impossible to carry out within the set time frame.

In the interest of keeping the community safe and healthy and ensuring the credibility of the electoral process, the Electoral Board will come up with a new election operation plan and schedule.

The Board has presented its decision and the survey upon which it was based to the House of Peoples' Representatives so as to aid it in its continuing decisions. It has announced that it will commence with electoral preparations that remain unaffected.

The general elections were set to be held on August 29, 2020.

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Addis Fortune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.