Zimbabwe: Chamisa Ouster - I Said It, This Is Zanu-PF At Work - Ncube

1 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

MDC Alliance vice president Welshman Ncube has revealed some intense haggling between politicians linked to Nelson Chamisa on one hand as well as Morgen Komichi and Douglas Mwonzora on the other, regarding what he says was a Zanu PF strategy to destroy the main opposition through the courts.

His comments follow Tuesday's shock ouster of Chamisa as the legitimate leader of the main opposition following a court challenge by a Gokwe party member.

The Supreme Court ruled Chamisa's rise to the helm of the main opposition was unconstitutional.

The court went on to restore the party's 2014 leadership status in which Chamisa lost to Douglas Mwonzora to the post of secretary-general while Thokozani Khupe was the only substantive vice president.

In a statement he posted on social media, Ncube says he has confronted Komichi and Mwonzora on "the Zanu PF" strategy with the two politicians dismissing his assertions.

"At the last meeting of the MDC Alliance Standing Committee on 10 March 2020, I put to Komichi & Mwonzora the entire ZANU-PF strategy on the Khupe case & their respective roles in that strategy. Their denials of both the ZANU-PF strategy and their roles thereto were vehement.

"I ended the debate by telling them that while we had no choice but to give them the benefit of the doubt on the day of the handing down of the judgement we will know the truth. Today we know."

Added Ncube, "I also told them that the MDC- Alliance had already held its Congress and would not hold another one and that the leadership elected at Congress was not negotiable & would never be determined by courts of law but only by the members of the party. That was true on that day as it is true today."

Komichi and Mwonzora are openly celebrating the court ruling.

Ncube insisted the court ruling did not apply to the MDC Alliance adding that the party will not be bound by the court ruling.

"Legally, the MDC Alliance was not before the court and cannot be bound by a judgement to which it is not a party and which in any event is not directed at it. Politically, the people always decide. Period."

