Kenya: Gor Mahia Officials on the Spot After Sh3,000 Payment

1 April 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Gor Mahia's management has clarified that all monies paid out to players at this time when the club is undergoing difficult financial times will not be deducted from salaries.

Players at the 18-time Kenyan Premier League champions were angered by Sh3,000 payment they received from club as salary for the month on March. The money was wired to players' accounts on March 27.

The club has also announced and promised that the players will receive their full salary next week.

Speaking on Tuesday, Gor Mahia's Team Manager Jolawi Obondo told Nation Sport that the club has decided not to deduct the Sh3,000 paid out to players and other 'small' monies from what is to be paid to the players next week.

Obondo also clarified that the Sh3,000 was not salary as the players were made to believe, adding that the money was meant to cushion the players during this difficult period when the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic.

"The money (Sh3,000) has caused a lot of divisions at the club and is now being used by some individuals to fight the chairman. The true position is that the money was just a token to help them buy food and not a salary. This issue has caused us a lot of bashing from those opposing leadership at the club with all sort of bad things being said," said Obondo.

He clarified that in the past the club has always asked players to sign a register whenever any money paid out to them is to be deducted from their salaries at a later date.

"We gave them a token of Sh10,000 after Mashemeji Derby but they were all quiet. Before we had also been giving them something. Why then should they lament over the Sh3,000 yet it took the club chairman a lot of effort to get this money after they had asked us to find them something small?" he wondered.

He said that they are aware of the tough circumstances the players have been undergoing.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.