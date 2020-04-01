Ethiopia: Abay Bank Joins Nation's Effort to Avert Spread of Covid-19, Pitching in 3m Br

31 March 2020
Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Abay Bank has joined the list of financial institutions that are giving financial assistance to the national committee that is mobilising resources to ward off the potential spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Yehuala Gesesse, president of the Bank, handed over a cheque for three million Birr to Misganu Arega, state minister for Trade & Industry and the chairperson of the resource mobilising committee. The Committee was formed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) and includes ministers and higher government officials as members.

See All Our Coronavirus Coverage in One Place

Earlier today, Dashen Bank donated 10 million Br, while six more financial institutions, namely, Awash, Nib, Addis International and Enat banks, as well as the Ethiopian Insurance Company and Nib Insurance, gave 30 million Br by the end of last week. As of yesterday, a total of 58,411 deaths were recorded out of the 639,224 people who have acquired the virus globally, according to WHO's situation report. Ethiopia has reported 25 cases, of which over half of the cases are individuals with no recent history of overseas travel.

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Addis Fortune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.