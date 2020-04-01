Ethiopia: Dashen Bank Chips in 10m Br for National Emergency Preparedness Fund

Dashen Bank is the latest in a long line of banks chipping in funds for the national mobilisation to ward off the potential spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Its board of directors donated 10 million Br this week, handing over the cheaque to Misganu Arega, state minister for Trade & Industry and the chairperson of the resource mobilising committee.

So far, Awash, Nib, Addis International and Enat banks, as well as the Ethiopian Insurance Company, have donated 30 million Br.

Dashen took the lead last week, waiving commission fees on ATM transactions to let its customers reduce physical visits to branches. It also removed commission fees customers pay to extend the validity of letters of credit (LC) and purchase orders aiming at easing the burden importers face due to the economic slowdown as a result of the fear of the spread of the virus.

The Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI) has conducted 1,013 laboratory tests on individuals, 25 of whom have tested positive. Two of them are in critical condition, while two others have been discharged after they fully recovered.

Two Japanese citizens have been transferred back to their country, and the remaining are undergoing medical treatment. A British diplomat who flew to Addis Abeba from Dubai has been treated inside the UK Embassy.