Ethiopia: Heineken Commits 3m Br to Support Covid-19 Fight

31 March 2020
Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Heineken Ethiopia, which has three brewery plants in Ethiopia, located in Bedele, Harar and Qilinto, has allocated a total of over 4.5 million Br to efforts to contain the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

Heineken Ethiopia donated three million Birr to the national resource mobilisation committee at a handover ceremony that took place at the Addis Abeba City Administration. External Communications & Sustainability Manager for Heineken, Fekadu Beshah, handed over the cheque to Deputy Mayor Takele Uma this afternoon.

Heineken Ethiopia, which has three brewery plants in Ethiopia, located in Bedele, Harar and Qilinto, has allocated a total of over 4.5 million Br to efforts to contain the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country. It spent 550,000 Br to set up handwashing stations around four high-traffic areas - Mercato, Asko, Akaki and Megenagna - which have been operational since March 24, 2020.

The company also distributed 50,000 packages of soap in the capital, Bedele and Harar, and gave a total of one million Birr to the Addis Abeba, Bedele and Harar feeding centres that will be used to feed 200 people a day.

Within a week, the Addis Abeba City Administration has mobilised 150 million Br.

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

