South Africa: Cricket South Africa Tracking Down New Sponsor

1 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Yanga Sibembe

Covid-19 has had a huge impact on the livelihoods of many South Africans. In the sporting fraternity, it's no different. But Cricket South Africa is working to ensure that its employees don't feel the pinch.

Acting Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief executive Jacques Faul has confirmed that Standard Bank will be gone as a Proteas sponsor as of 30 April 2020, when the contract between the duo ends.

Speaking to the media at a digital press conference, Faul said CSA was in advanced talks with a new headline sponsor.

"Standard Bank at this stage is not coming back, that I can confirm," said Faul. "We have been in conversation with a potential sponsor, but their world has also changed now (due to Covid-19). Which is a bit of a concern, but that's the reality of where we are now."

Amid the chaos caused by the capture of CSA during the tenure of Thabang Moroe as chief executive, Standard Bank, the Proteas' headline sponsor of four years, announced that it was jumping ship.

The bank said it would not renew its contract.

"Standard Bank is committed to upholding the highest levels of leadership, integrity and governance. In light of recent developments...

