Sudan: Seventh Case of Coronavirus Registered in Sudan

Khartoum — Sudan's Federal Ministry of Health has announced the registration of a new case of coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country. The examinations for the Sudanese national high school certificate has been postponed until further notice.

In a statement via the official Sudan News Agency today, the Ministry of Health confirmed that the seventh case of coronavirus registered in Khartoum. The infected person is a foreign man in his 60s who arrived in Sudan from the United Arab Emirates on March 14.

The patient is now receiving health care in an isolation ward in Khartoum and medical authorities are following up any other people who had contact with the infected man.

The ministry called on the public to quickly inform health authorities on suspected cases of coronavirus by calling 9090 or 221 from anywhere in Sudan. It also appealed to the public to heed all health instructions and advices for taking preventive measures for protecting themselves, their families and persons that have contacts with them.

On Monday, Minister of Education, Prof Mohamed El Amin El Tom announced the postponement of the Sudanese secondary school examinations for the Sudan certificate until the global pandemic is addressed.

In Khartoum, the authorities issued a decision that regulates the timing of work, market activities, and other commercial transactions. The decision precludes any commercial activities after 4 pm. The new measures, however, excluded some essential outlets such as bakeries, pharmacies, petrol stations, groceries, and butcheries. These shops may stay open until 6 pm. The decision provides normal working hours from 8 am to 2 pm in line with the curfew.

In El Gezira, the Security Committee decided to continue closing the markets for the second week with exception to some necessary activities such as bakeries, mills, pharmacies and wholesalers and the distribution centres in the state, as part of the fight against the spread of the pandemic.

The Executive Director of In El Gedaref town issued an order excluding wholesalers and grocery owners to allow them to operate to provide basic necessities for people until further notice.

Infiltration

In Blue Nile state, the authorities in the Wadelmahi locality bordering Ethiopia expressed their concerns about the infiltration of people across the border between the two countries. The authorities explained that people cross avoid the main checkpoints and cross the border illegally.

The locality expressed their need for help with some means such as cars and amplifiers in addition to sanitary equipment to rehabilitate the mining company camp in the area as an isolation ward.

Lt Col Saeed Osman director of locality police of Wadelmahi appealed via Radio Dabanga to the residents to adhere to the measures issued by the local authorities for the sake of their safety.

On Friday, the Governor of El Gedaref, Maj Gen Nasreldin Abdelgayoum, announced the deployment of more troops to reinforce security on the border with Ethiopia as a part of the state's precautionary measures against coronavirus.

In a press statement, the governor reassured that this government is keen to implement all the directives in the fight against the spread of coronavirus. The authorities are monitoring about 30 people stranded at East El Galabat along the border with Ethiopia.

Banks

On Monday, several people gathered at the entrances of banks as the financial institutions closed their doors as a precaution for the spread of the pandemic.

The employees of the Bank of Khartoum Parliament Branch argued that the decision to close the bank's doors is dictated by the fact that the internal bank hall is small and does not accommodate all customers.

However, many customers criticised the bank's decision, they described it as chaotic and unreasonable. They said that the decision mainly concerns about the safety of its employees rather than its customers who gathered outside the bank in front of its main gate.

Support

The Sudanese Exporters Association has provided SDG 10 million as support of the Higher Committee for Health Emergencies to combat the coronavirus.

In a press statement, the representative of the Sudanese exporters, Nadir El Hilali, said that they will continue supporting the health authorities during the pandemic period.

The Initiative for Business Names and Companies for Medical Devices and Supplies said that they distributed 18-litre sterilised packages to the hospitals in Khartoum and all other states. They also confirmed that they distributed packages of 500 mg for each hospital.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan.