Tanzania: Bwisya Health Centre Set to Become District Hospital

THE government is finalizing procedures for upgrading Bwisya health centre in Ukerewe District, Mwanza region into a District Hospital status.

Responding to a question posed by Ukerewe MP (CCM), Michael Mkundai, Deputy Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, Mr Josephat Kandege told parliament that the government is in final stages to promote the health centre into a hospital.

He said at least 800m/- has been spent in the construction of Bwisya and Muriti health centres in the area from 2017 to March 2020.

He added that President John Magufuli also ordered part of 860m/- which was allocated for Ukerewe during MV Ukerewe accident to be used for improving Bwisya health centre's infrastructure.

He said so far 1.26bn/- has been spent in expansion, renovation and construction of the health centre. Earlier, the MP wanted to know when the government will promote Bwisya to a hospital status.

"For some years now the government has been making improvements to Bwisya health centre, which offers health services to many residents in the area, I would like to know when the government will promote this centre into a hospital so that it could widen the range of services to the public," he asked.

The Deputy Minister said the government is aware of the situation and that it is fulfilling all procedures to promote the centre to a district hospital level.