Tanzania: Increase in Veterinary Enrolment Set to Boost Livestock Sector

31 March 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

THE government is looking forward to increase enrollment of students for certificate and diploma in veterinary studies.

Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Luhaga Mpina told Parliament that the government is working hard to increase the enrolment of students in the said areas so that they can help strengthen the livestock sector in the country.

Mr Mpina was responding to a question posed by Singida North MP, Justine Monko (CCM), who wanted to know when the government will employ more veterinary and extension officers.

Mr Monko said there is a need for the government to improve the livestock sector by increasing the number of veterinary officers to support livestock keepers in various parts of the country.

The minister said that the government is planning to increase the number of students in the field from 2,536 of 2018/19 to 3,634 in 2019/2020, which is an increase of 1,098, equivalent to 43.3 per cent increase.

