Tanzania: Rea 3 to Cover All Projected Villages By 2021

MINISTER for Energy, Dr Medard Kalemani has insisted that by the time the Rural Energy Agency (REA) phase III is complete in 2021, all villages under the programme will be connected to power.

The Minister said REA III project in Ruvuma region will ensure all 50 villages in Mbinga district are connected.

He said the project is implemented by Namis Corporation Ltd.

The minister was responding to Mbinga MP, Sixtus Mapunda (CCM) who wanted to know when Mpepai and Lipilipili villages will be connected.

He said plans are going on to ensure all areas under the programme are covered, including the two said villages.

He said all villages in the area will be reached by the project which is expected to cost a total of 977m/- upon its completion.

"So far a total of 313 clients have been connected to electricity under REA III project. The project will continue to all other areas, and at least 977m/- will be spent on its implementation," he said.