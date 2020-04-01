Sudan: Faisal Urges Media to Shoulder Responsibility Towards Warding Off Coronavirus

Khartoum — Minister of Culture and Information Faisal Mohamed Salih called the media to bear national, ethical and professional responsibilities towards dealing with the novel COVID-19, denouncing a media service for hosting persons who are skeptical about existence of coronavirus.

The Minister said in press statements after meeting of the Higher Health Emergency Committee that the state might be obliged to take procedures against media services carrying out irresponsible practices that contribute to thwarting the state's efforts to combat this fatal disease and disseminating ignorance instead of enlightenment and raising awareness and knowledge.

He described practices of these media as irresponsible and do not go in line with the national responsibility, saying "It is an issue of national security."

The Minister of Information reaffirmed the major role that the media should play in fighting coronavirus , adding that many media services report incorrect and imprecise information to get scoop at expense of reality and even spreading terror among the citizens.

The government Spokesman said " It is very regrettable that skepticism has reached even the health and medical cadres and their performance at a time the world is standing in respect and appreciation for the health and medical cadres , stressing that Sudanese health and medical cadres are in our confidence and appreciation and we are pushing them for a major battle against coronavirus despite they have not been provided with all necessary support, urging the civil society organizations to honor the health and medical cadres.

In the same context, the Minister said the Committee heard a report from Khartoum State's emergency room about implementation of decision on barring mass gatherings and curfew which would start Tuesday from 06:00pm to 06:00am besides lockdown of some markets, noting that there would be some severity in execution of such decisions.

He indicated to continuation of transport of medical aid and assistance to the various States of Sudan , announcing that as of today(Tuesday) three flights would be staged to Darfur states to transport medical equipment , preventive clothes and detection devices to those states.