Sudan Registers 7th. Case of Coronavirus Infection

31 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health announced today registration of the 7th. case of coronavirus infection in Sudan as laboratory tests proved this infection with new coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

The Ministry said in a press statement that the 7th. registered case of COVID-19 is for a male foreigner in his sixties of age, who had arrived in Sudan on March 14, 2020 coming from United Arab Emirates.

The Federal Ministry of Health said the patient is now receiving health care in an isolation ward in Khartoum State as following up for the persons who had contacts with the infected person started.

The Ministry called on the citizens to quickly inform health authorities on suspected cases of coronavirus disease through contacts over phone numbers 9090 or 221 from anywhere in Sudan and to heed all health instructions and advices for taking preventive measures for protecting themselves, their families and persons that have contacts with them.

