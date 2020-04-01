Sudan: N. Darfur Takes Package of Precautionary Measures Against COVID-19

El-Fasher — North Darfur State will start as of Tuesday implementation of the new package of precautionary measures issued by the federal government.

Secretary General of the State Government Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul Karim said in press statements following joint meeting between the State' Security Committee and High Committee on Combating COVID-19 that the meeting reviewed the health situations in the country in general and in the State in particular and the new decisions and measures in this connection.

He explained that precautionary measures would start by shutting down shops from 04:00pm except pharmacies, groceries and food selling stalls which should be locked down by commencement of the curfew from 06:00pm to 06:00am.

The Secretary General of the State government urged citizens to fully stick to the precautionary measures and stay at home during the hours of curfew , stressing that the authorities would apply those measures inconclusively according to principle of safety for all to avert coronavirus.

Chairman of the State's Anti Corona Committee and Director General of the Ministry of Health Dr Suleiman Adam Idris reviewed during the meeting the health situation in the State , announcing non-registered of any case of coronavirus in the North Darfur State.

He pointed to efforts made by the Committee during the past days on implementation of health directives of the Federal Health Ministry and the State which, he elaborated, represented in establishment of isolation centers, health quarantines at capital of the State, El- Fasher, border crossings , training medical cadres and provision of the necessary equipment.