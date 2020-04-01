Sudan: Ministry - Measures to Control COVID-19, Increase Ventilators

31 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Ministry of Health in Khartoum State unveiled that measures and efforts are underway that would lead to improvement of health situation and control over the coronavirus and the number of ventilators would be increased in collaboration with the Defence Industries System.

Director Therapy Directorate at the Ministry Dr Mahjoub Tajal Sir told SUNA that arrangements are continuing for increasing the isolation centers despite the limited resources, referring to preparation of main hospitals for receiving patients and isolation of suspected cases in addition to treatment centers such as Jabra center which treats the positive cases and provided with 18 ventilators along with efforts being made to increase the beds.

Dr Mahjoub warned people of consequence of neglecting the disease and non-abiding with the health guidelines , noting that the Ministry has been focusing on prevention in combating the virus as a way to avert resort to therapist side later on.

He said all cases, which have been detected, have come from abroad, urging people to stick to the Ministry's health directives and advices of stay at home, NOT shaking hands, stay distance from places of congestion and wash hands, calling the medical cadres to work hard and stand alongside patients in this stage.

Dr Mahjoub referred to cornerstone of medical field workers for their essential roles at this time.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.