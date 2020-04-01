Sudan: Ministry - Measures to Control COVID-19, Increase Ventilators

Khartoum — Ministry of Health in Khartoum State unveiled that measures and efforts are underway that would lead to improvement of health situation and control over the coronavirus and the number of ventilators would be increased in collaboration with the Defence Industries System.

Director Therapy Directorate at the Ministry Dr Mahjoub Tajal Sir told SUNA that arrangements are continuing for increasing the isolation centers despite the limited resources, referring to preparation of main hospitals for receiving patients and isolation of suspected cases in addition to treatment centers such as Jabra center which treats the positive cases and provided with 18 ventilators along with efforts being made to increase the beds.

Dr Mahjoub warned people of consequence of neglecting the disease and non-abiding with the health guidelines , noting that the Ministry has been focusing on prevention in combating the virus as a way to avert resort to therapist side later on.

He said all cases, which have been detected, have come from abroad, urging people to stick to the Ministry's health directives and advices of stay at home, NOT shaking hands, stay distance from places of congestion and wash hands, calling the medical cadres to work hard and stand alongside patients in this stage.

Dr Mahjoub referred to cornerstone of medical field workers for their essential roles at this time.