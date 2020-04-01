Cameroon: Senate - Nell Bills Awaited

The nine Standing Committees of the House have been constituted and their executives elected giving the green light for effective work to start in the ongoing March 2020 ordinary session.

Senators will this Tuesday, March 31, 2020 hold a plenary sitting during which bills will be tabled for scrutiny. The programme of work for the Upper House of Parliament indicates that the plenary sitting will hold at 12 :00 noon on the heels of the Chairmen's Conference. On Thursday, April 2, 2020, the first question time plenary sitting for the March 2020 ordinary session will take place during which Ministers would answer questions from Senators. Work in the Senate starting from today is thanks to the constitution of the nine Standing Committees of the House. In the plenary sitting on March 30, 2020, the entire House adopted the lists of members of the nine Standing Committees. The plenary sitting came after the Chairmen's Conference that was chaired by the Senate President, Marcel Niat Njifenji. However, the Senior Vice President of the Senate, Aboubakary Abdoulaye chaired the plenary sitting. The names of the members of each committee were read out and the Senators adopted them. While opening the plenary sitting, Aboubakary Abdoulaye stated that the putting in place of the Standing Committees was in accordance with Article 31 of the Standing Orders of the Senate. The nine Standing Committees of the Senate include: Committee on Constitutional Laws, Human Rights and Freedoms, Justice, Legislation and Standing Orders and Administration; Finance and Budget; Foreign Affairs Committee; National Defence and Security; and Economic Affairs, Planning and Regional Development. There are also the Committees on Education, Vocational Training and Youth; Cultural, Social and Family Affairs; Production and Trade and finally Resolutions and Petitions. After the plenary sitting, members of each Standing Committee elected their executives composed of the Presidents, Vice Presidents and Secretaries. With the stage already set, the Senate will be able to effectively carry out its duties of legislating on laws as well as oversight of government activities during the just started 2020 legislative year.