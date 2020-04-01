Central Africa: Treaty Establishing ECCAS- Revision Envisages Enriching Regional Space

Economy, Planning and Regional Development Minister defended the innovations and importance of the bill before the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly on March 30, 2020.

The Minister of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development, Alamine Ousmane Mey has defended bill No 1066/PJL/AN which seeks to authorise the President of the Republic to ratify the revised treaty establishing the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) signed in Libreville on December 18, 2019 before the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly. He defended the legal instrument on March 30, 2020 before the Committee headed by Hon. Banmi Emmanuel and was accompanied by the Minister of External Relations, Mbella Mbella in the presence of the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Relations with the Assemblies, Bolvine Wakata. The draft comprises essentially two articles and 29 chapters, and deals with general and institutional provisions, policies of the community concerning cooperation in various fields such as peace and security, trade, technology, agriculture, gender and the environment. Explanatory notes of Minister Alamine Ousmane Mey state, the objective of the revised treaty is to provide ECCAS with a strong tool adapted to the current environment and taking into account the reality of the Central African Region to enrich the regional community space with relevant legal might for the promotion of regional integration. "ECCAS is going to have an adapted judicial and legislative tool and a new framework for its activities. We will have a Commission in charge of five or six sectoral areas which all fall in line with our global goal of better integrating our sub region and we are going beyond the CEMAC area of six member countries to 11 countries which totals up to 190 million people. The ratification of the draft bill relating to the revised ECCAS treaty entails enormous stakes both for Cameroon and for Central Africa. These stakes could turn into as many opportunities as interest," he explained. Member States, Minister Alamine stated, made commitments during the Libreville deliberations to ratify this revised treaty in six months from the date of signature in December 2019, reason Cameroon is showing its commitment to examine and ratify the bill.