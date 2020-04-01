South Africa: Proteas, Pleased With De Kock, Yet to Decide On Test Captain

1 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

The Proteas and Graeme Smith are yet to decide on who the replacement for Faf du Plessis as Test captain will be.

Du Plessis gave up captaincy across all international formats back in February, while Quinton de Kock is currently operating as the permanent ODI skipper and also the T20 captain with the World Cup of that format set to take place in Australia in October.

De Kock is also the front-runner to take the reins of the Test side, but with the Proteas not playing red ball cricket until their tour of the West Indies in July, there has been no rush in making that official.

With world sport currently at a halt amidst the global battle against the coronavirus, South Africa's future tours - to Sri Lanka for a limited overs series in June and the West Indies in July - are now in doubt.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) is also in the process of advertising for the permanent role of convenor of selectors - that role has been filled in an acting capacity by Linda Zondi since December - and only once that process is wrapped up will Smith and the Proteas leadership approach the subject of the Test captaincy.

"We haven't made any decisions around the Test captaincy yet," Smith said on Tuesday.

"It hasn't been a discussion point. We'll be advertising the convenor of selector role now in April and we're busy drawing up that advertisement - that was always going to be the case - and then once those advertisements are out then we'll address things going forward."

Smith was pleased, however, with how De Kock responded to leadership over the South African white ball summer against England and then Australia.

"At this stage I think my expectations around Quinny as a captain are on the tactical side on the field and I think he's certainly had some challenged. We've introduced a fair amount of new, young players and that's never easy on a captain," he said.

"Amongst all of that he's maintained his own personal performance which I guess was important and, by all accounts, he's connected really well behind the scenes as a leader with the players.

"Having been a young, inexperienced captain, it's about opening your mind to all the different challenges that the job.

"All in all, I was very happy with the way Quinny coped with the summer. There are areas he will want to improve and need to improve."

