Sudan: Students Medical Society Launches Coronavirus Awareness Campaign

Khartoum — The federation of Sudanese students medicine societies launched Tuesday an awareness campaign on coronavirus at SUNA.

The society said its campaign includes simple scientific information on coronavirus pandemic and how it spread besides local and international statistics on the disease, diagnoses and preventive directives.

The society added that its awareness campaign targeted all the Sudanese society.

The society's coordinator Ibrahim Barkeya said the virus could spread quickly and it has different characteristic comparable to other similar viruses.

For his part Ahmed Abdel Rahim, also member of the society, stressed the importance of prevention processes such as washing hand using water and soap, sterilizers, keeping away from congestion areas and ignoring rumors.