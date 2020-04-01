Sudan: Students Medical Society Launches Coronavirus Awareness Campaign

31 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The federation of Sudanese students medicine societies launched Tuesday an awareness campaign on coronavirus at SUNA.

The society said its campaign includes simple scientific information on coronavirus pandemic and how it spread besides local and international statistics on the disease, diagnoses and preventive directives.

The society added that its awareness campaign targeted all the Sudanese society.

The society's coordinator Ibrahim Barkeya said the virus could spread quickly and it has different characteristic comparable to other similar viruses.

For his part Ahmed Abdel Rahim, also member of the society, stressed the importance of prevention processes such as washing hand using water and soap, sterilizers, keeping away from congestion areas and ignoring rumors.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.