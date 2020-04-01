Sudan: Meteorological Authority - Gradual Rise in Temperature

Khartoum — Sudan Meteorological Authority forecast in its daily report on the weather condition during the coming 24 hours today that maximum and minimum temperature degrees are to continue gradual rise over most parts of the country.

The report pointed out that the highest temperature degree registered in the country was 42 degrees centigrade, while the minimum temperature was recorded in Dongola of 19 degree centigrade.

It explained that the maximum temperature recorded in Khartoum was 40 degree as the minimum temperature stood at 26 degrees centigrade.

Meanwhile, the country is dominated by northerly to northeasterly winds of light to moderate speed, the report added.