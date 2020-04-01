Liberia: Leymah Gbowee Describes Cllr. A. Ndubusi Nwabudike Nomination As an 'Error', Wants His Withdrawal

Monrovia — Nobel Peace Laureate Leymah Gbowee has urged President George Weah to "go in his conscience and ask himself" if his decision to appoint Cllr. A. Ndubusi Nwabudike which has raised so many public outcries is right for Liberia.

She described the appointment as an "error" that needs to be reversed. She questioned whether there is no qualified within the Coalition for Democratic Change or the country as a whole that can adequately handle the affairs of elections.

"I think that the nomination was an error by the President and I think he needs to withdraw that man. It's not that this guy doesn't have a job that I think it's something that would come back to hurt, not just him but his political party," she said.

The co-winner of the 2011 Nobel Peace Prize also reminded the Liberian Senate that too often "people tend to play the interest of Liberia like they're playing a game but Liberia is a nation that we see repeatedly people abuse and misuse but they never go unpunished".

She urged the Senators, "Do this with love for country first, do this thinking of the future of your children and grandchildren and do this because of the peace of the nation rests on what you all do in that room."

Madam Gbowee added: "The life and death of a nation lie in the conduct of elections. 2023 is going to be a very controversial or a very difficult election because every side of the political divide would be fighting to win and that is not a place to put someone who is a die-hard of the President. Even the President should have that conscience to say these people, they voted for on the basis of my perceived integrity. It's time for him to show that integrity... "

She called for the original George Weah who won the hearts of Liberians by his good deeds when he was an active soccer player and the level of integrity he displayed when he helped with the disarmament period.

"He has a record of doing during his soccer days, he has a record of doing good during the disarmament, he did things that made people to fall in love with him; can that original George Weah stand up for the Liberian people and avoid of the fruits and benefits of politics," she urged.