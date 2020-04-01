Zimbabwe: Chamisa Ouster - Gutu Hints On Bouncing Back As United MDC-T Spokesperson

Obert Gutu, voted then MDC-T spokesperson during the party's 2014 congress that has been recognised by the courts, says he has no problems taking his job back.

Gutu early this year resigned as vice president of the MDC led by Thokozani Khupe on whose hands the main opposition has been restored by the courts.

Both the High Court and Supreme Court of Zimbabwe have ruled MDC leader Nelson Chamisa was not legitimately installed in his job after the politician muscled his way to the helm of the popular opposition following the death 2018 of founding party leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Khupe and Gutu led the split from the party to form their own breakaway group that retained the name MDC-T while Chamisa and his group changed the name to MDC Alliance.

Gutu, who assumed vice presidency of the splinter group, later resigned from Khupe's MDC citing personal reasons.

However, in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, the former Justice deputy minister hinted he was keen on bouncing back to his job as spokesperson of a united MDC-T, adding he could not go against the court ruling.

"I can't go against the court ruling," Gutu said.

"I have always been a stickler not only to the rule of law, but to constitutionalism. We have to obey the ruling of the Supreme Court," he said.

Gutu declined to comment on whether he would now venture into full time politics after his resignation earlier in the year.

"I can't answer that question at the moment. I still have to read the full judgment and then I will make a decision."