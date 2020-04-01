South Africa: Death and Distress At Social Grant Payout Points

31 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sumeya Gasa

On Monday 30 March, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu visited a number of social grant pay points to observe adherence to lockdown regulations. The first day of payments did not go as smoothly as the minister intimated in a media statement.

Ten days ago, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu announced the early payment of April 2020 grants. The first two days of social grant payouts were to be reserved for pensioners and people with disabilities, said the minister. The first day was marked with tragedy when three elders lost their lives - one, reportedly after disembarking from a taxi on her way to collect their pension. The second reportedly died while waiting in a collection queue, and the third on the way back home.

While the early payout dates were intended to offer relief to recipients, for many the day was one of hours waiting in queues with little to no physical distancing. At some pay points, recipients were turned away empty-handed when funds ran out.

In a press briefing on Tuesday 31 March, Zulu said some of the challenges that...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.