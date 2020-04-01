South Africa: Death and Distress At Social Grant Payout Points

analysis

On Monday 30 March, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu visited a number of social grant pay points to observe adherence to lockdown regulations. The first day of payments did not go as smoothly as the minister intimated in a media statement.

Ten days ago, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu announced the early payment of April 2020 grants. The first two days of social grant payouts were to be reserved for pensioners and people with disabilities, said the minister. The first day was marked with tragedy when three elders lost their lives - one, reportedly after disembarking from a taxi on her way to collect their pension. The second reportedly died while waiting in a collection queue, and the third on the way back home.

While the early payout dates were intended to offer relief to recipients, for many the day was one of hours waiting in queues with little to no physical distancing. At some pay points, recipients were turned away empty-handed when funds ran out.

In a press briefing on Tuesday 31 March, Zulu said some of the challenges that...