Nigeria: TCN, NNPC Collaborate to Increase Gas Supply to Electricity Industry

1 April 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it has received unprecedented support from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for the availability of gas

TCN's General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah made this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mbah said that TCN was working with the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mr Mele Kyari and Chief Operating Officer, Gas and Power, Mr Yusuf Usman in resolving the challenge of gas availability to thermal power plants

She said that the support from NNPC had significantly improved gas supply to gas generation stations nationwide.

According to her, most power plants previously experiencing gas supply shortage have started generating power to the Grid

"if the trend continues, the problem of gas supply to power plants will be resolved in a matter of hours.

"Also, Distribution Companies, as well as Point Load Consumers of Electricity, will be adequately served," she said.

According to her, the TCN management led by the Managing Director, Mr Usman Mohammed, wishes to express its appreciation to the management of NNPC, Generation Companies and the DisCos.

She said that the appreciation also goes to all TCN staff on their duty posts nationwide and other sector players for their effort in sustaining the Grid during this trying period.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.