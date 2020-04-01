Botswana: Non-Compliance to Regulations Worries Police

31 March 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Portia Rapitsenyane

Serowe — Police in Serowe have expressed a concern about people who did not comply with measures that had been put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Superintendent Poloko Oteng said in an interview that following the government's decision to suspend the sale of alcohol for 30 days, several people were arrested and charged for non-compliance over the weekend.

He said among those was a certain Serowe councillor, who was found selling beer at his residence and was fined P1 000.

Supt Oteng said the police also charged two liquor restaurants, two bottle stores, one Chibuku depot and three shebeens different amounts for operating without authority.

He said it was disturbing that some people were still selling liquor, despite being forewarned of the restrictive measures.

He said the businesses were informed about the suspension of the sale of alcohol on time, hence there was no reason for them to still be selling.

Supt Oteng said the number of those charged was a clear indication that there might be some people in the village, who were still selling liquor without authority.

He said during the police operations, some even tried to interfere with police investigations and hid traditional beer, leading to the arrest of seven people.

Superintendent Oteng said he was disappointed because the councillor who was supposed to lead by example, was among those arrested and charged.

He said people of his stature should help the police and other stakeholders to spread the message about the regulations.

He however thanked all those who adhered to the guidelines, adding that the police would continue with the operations to ensure compliance.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.