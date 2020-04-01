Botswana: Non-Compliance to Regulations Worries Police

Serowe — Police in Serowe have expressed a concern about people who did not comply with measures that had been put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Superintendent Poloko Oteng said in an interview that following the government's decision to suspend the sale of alcohol for 30 days, several people were arrested and charged for non-compliance over the weekend.

He said among those was a certain Serowe councillor, who was found selling beer at his residence and was fined P1 000.

Supt Oteng said the police also charged two liquor restaurants, two bottle stores, one Chibuku depot and three shebeens different amounts for operating without authority.

He said it was disturbing that some people were still selling liquor, despite being forewarned of the restrictive measures.

He said the businesses were informed about the suspension of the sale of alcohol on time, hence there was no reason for them to still be selling.

Supt Oteng said the number of those charged was a clear indication that there might be some people in the village, who were still selling liquor without authority.

He said during the police operations, some even tried to interfere with police investigations and hid traditional beer, leading to the arrest of seven people.

Superintendent Oteng said he was disappointed because the councillor who was supposed to lead by example, was among those arrested and charged.

He said people of his stature should help the police and other stakeholders to spread the message about the regulations.

He however thanked all those who adhered to the guidelines, adding that the police would continue with the operations to ensure compliance.

Source : BOPA