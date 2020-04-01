Sudan: East Darfur Zakat Chamber - SDG 4 Million Compensation for Victims of Violence

31 March 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

ED Daein — The Zakat Chamber of East Darfur has allocated more than SDG 4 million* as compensation to the victims of the recent violence in Esheraya village in East Darfur when nomadic herders attacked returnees.

The compensation includes allocating mills and an air diffuser to those whose shops that were burned, as well as providing shelter, and sums of money for those whose homes were burned.

Governor of East Darfur, Maj Gen El Muzamil Abubakir during his visit to the crime sense, stressed that there will be no compromise in the security and safety of the residents of the state. He reassured that the state authority will take decisive measures to deter such acts in the future.

He expressed his gratitude to the security forces for arresting the attackers and handling the security situation in the area. He also expressed his appreciation for the intervention of the Zakat Chamber to compensate the victims.

On March 23, Radio Dabanga reported that nomadic herders launched an attack against returned displaced in Esheraya village in East Darfur on Saturday evening. A woman was killed, her 6-month-old baby was wounded, and the village was torched.

* USD 1 = SDG 55.1375 at the time of publishing this article. As effective foreign exchange rates can vary in Sudan, Radio Dabanga bases all SDG currency conversions on the daily middle US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS).

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.