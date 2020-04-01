Sudan: Coronavirus - Sudan Rebels Extend Ceasefire

31 March 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Darfur / Blue Nile / South Kordofan — The Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North faction led by Abdelaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N El Hilu) announced the extension of the ceasefire starting from April 1 until 30 of May.

In a statement today, the chairman of the faction, Abdelaziz El Hilu, announced that the SPLM-N decided to unilaterally cease all hostile activities in all SPLM controlled areas. El Hilu orders all SPLM affiliates to implement and respect the new decision under all circumstances except in self-defense cases.

In January, the SPLM-N El Hilu announced an extension of the unilateral ceasefire for three months in the states of Blue Nile and South Kordofan.

The movement said that the decision to extend the cessation of hostilities unilaterally in all areas under its control comes as a goodwill gesture and to give the ongoing peace talks in Juba an opportunity to succeed. The ceasefire was to expire today.

El Hilu's statement is in line with an appeal for a universal ceasefire by UN Secretary-General António Guterres last week. He urged warring parties across the world to lay down their weapons in support of the bigger battle against coronavirus (Covid-19): the common enemy that is now threatening all of humankind.

Also last week, he head of the UN-AU joint peacekeeping Mission in Darfur (Unamid) Jeremiah Mamabolo urged the Sudanese parties to the current peace talks in Juba to reach a final agreement as soon as possible, and urged the holdout movements to join the Juba peace talks.

On Sunday, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Gwi-Yeop Son, called for a ceasefire across Sudan as part of a global fight against coronavirus pandemic. "It is time to put armed conflict on lockdown, pull back from hostilities and focus together on saving lives," Son said.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

