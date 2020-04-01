Sudan: North Kordofan - Severe Water Shortage Prompts Protest

31 March 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Obeid — Residents of the Wadelmahi district in El Obeid in North Kordofan have taken to the streets to protest the acute water shortage. Dozens of protestors rallied on the streets a swift solution.

Director General of the State Water and Energy Sector Muawya Adam attributed the problem to maintenance activities in the city.

Adam told reporters in El Obeid on Monday that the western and northern districts are the most affected part of the city. "Now the water began to flow gradually to the districts according to the distribution plan we have designed," he concluded.

On March 27 Radio Dabanga reported that people in nine districts in El Obeid in North Kordofan staged a vigil in front of the government secretariat, condemning the ongoing drinking water crisis.

Residents told Dabanga Radio that the districts have been witnessing water outages for several days. The El Obeid Water Corporation attributed the problems to the water supply network.

