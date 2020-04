Khartoum — The Foreign Ministry , on Tuesday, said it follows up , through the Sudanese embassy in Rome, the developments of health situations in Italy and that its in direct contact with the Sudanese community there.

The ministry in a press statement affirmed the full solidarity of the Sudan's Government with the Italian People who fight the COVID- 19 which represents a challenge to the humanity.

The statement indicated that no Corona virus case registered among the Sudanese in Italy