Sudan: Al-Burhan Praises France Stance Towards Sudan

The Chairman of Sovereign Council, Lt.Gen, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan,lauded the French stance towards Sudan and its support for December revolution at all regional and international levels.

Al-Burhan who received, Tuesday, the Ambassador of France to Khartoum, Emmanuel Platman, at the Republican Palace, reviewed the future relations between two countries and way to enhance the relations in different sectors especially the economical and developmental sectors for the benefit of the people of two countries.