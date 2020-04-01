Sudan: Al-Burhan Praises France Stance Towards Sudan

31 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The Chairman of Sovereign Council, Lt.Gen, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan,lauded the French stance towards Sudan and its support for December revolution at all regional and international levels.

Al-Burhan who received, Tuesday, the Ambassador of France to Khartoum, Emmanuel Platman, at the Republican Palace, reviewed the future relations between two countries and way to enhance the relations in different sectors especially the economical and developmental sectors for the benefit of the people of two countries.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.