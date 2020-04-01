Sudan: First Person to Recover From Corona in Sudan Leaves Jabra Emergency Center

Khartoum — The Spanish, Manuel Matinez, left Jabra Emergency Center Tuesday evening, March 31, as the first person to fully recover from the Coronavirus in Sudan.

Mr. Martinez entered the Jabra Emergency Center on March 18, 2020 after he felt the symptoms of coronavirus, and the United Nations' doctor in Sudan informed him that he was infected with the Coronavirus, and that the result of examination was positive, a matter that necessitated his entry to the health quarantine.

In an exclusive interview by Sudan News Agency (SUNA), Martinez said that "It was one of the most difficult moments, but when a person realizes his condition he can coexist with it, so it was important for me to know that I am infected until I get adapted to the situation."

Martinez, 47, arrived in Sudan from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and two days after his arrival he felt a severe headache, and he informed the United Nations doctor of this, who confirmed to him after the examination that he was infected with coronavirus and that the result of the laboratory was positive and confirming the infection.

Mr. Martinez was the second person in Sudan who was diagnosed positive and confirmed to have been infected.

"It was not only excellent medical care, but I found distinguished humane treatment from all the medical staff at the center, and now I am very pleased to be out in the sun and I am very grateful to the medical staff, the hospital, and Sudan," Martinez said, showing signs of emotion.

While leaving the center, Martinez asserted that his message is that awareness and the message and information must reach the all the people.

Martinez belongs to the Andalusia region in Spain and arrived in Sudan to work with the World Food Program (WFP), but now he says Sudan, which has given me a new life, has become his homeland.

"I will return to my home in Khartoum and continue my work. .. Khartoum has become my home," he replied when asked: "Where will his destination be after his recovery?"

SUNA would like to explain that that the interview is recorded in video and audio, on Youtube and on SUNA sites on Facebook and Twitter.