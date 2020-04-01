Sudan: Minister of Health - All Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Came From Outside Sudan

Khartoum — The federal Minister of Health, Dr. Akram Ali Al-Toam, announced that all the confirmed cases of infection with coronavirus came from outside Sudan, and that there is no case of transmission of the virus to a person inside Sudan.

He said in a press statement following the 15th meeting of the higher health emergency committee at the Republican Palace Tuesday that the infection case that was announced today was a foreigner who came to Sudan two weeks ago and suffered from symptoms later, making the number of confirmed cases seven cases until Tuesday, adding that he and all those who had contacts with him were isolated.

He indicated that two of the seven confirmed infected cases have died, adding that a confirmed case of a foreigner has recovered and will shortly leave the isolation.

The minister has called on all citizens who provided incorrect data upon entering the country to expedite its correction by calling the numbers 9090 and 221, which are two numbers, which work free of charge in all states of Sudan, to clarify the date of their arrival and the planes that provided them and their places of residence, noting that the ministry is tracking only 60% of those who entered the country, while the other 40% did not provide correct information.

He expressed thanks to all the citizens who reported suspected cases of corona infection, praising those are working in the manufacturing of ventilators.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohamed Salih, said that the 15th meeting of the higher health emergency committee has reviewed a number of reports on the health and medical situation in the country, in addition to a report of the Civil Aviation Authority which affirmed continuation of the suspension of commercial and passenger flights, except for cargo planes and permits for embassies that want to evacuate their citizens from Sudan.

On the situation of the Sudanese nationals stranded at Subaeiya crossing in Aswan, Faisal announced that a number of these citizens have returned to Cairo and settled and others have insisted to stay in Subaeiya crossing, adding that Sudan Consulate to Aswan, the Sudanese community and civil society organizations have rented houses for them in Aswan.

He said that there are there are 400 Sudanese citizens were denied access to Aswan by the Egyptian authorities and that a committee of the community asked them to return to Cairo and some of them responded.

Faisal added that the higher committee also heard a report of the Minister of Trade and Industry on the food supplies in the country, which stressed that the existing food materials are sufficient for the country until next June, and that there is a process underway to reactivate the laws to control price hikes.