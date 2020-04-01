Sudan and China Discuss Cooperation to Combat Coronavirus Pandemic

Khartoum — The Cabinet Affairs Minister, ambassador Omer Manis, Tuesday received the Ambassador of China to Sudan, Ma Xinmin, and discussed the coordination between the two countries regarding the preventive and precautionary measures for combating coronavirus pandemic as well as ways of strengthening further the bilateral relations and cooperation on the issues of mutual concern.

The federal Ministry of Health received on Tuesday a support represented in 400,000 medical masks as support of China to the government of Sudan for combating coronavirus.

Ambassador Manis appreciated in a press statement at the Council of Ministers firmness of the relations between Sudan and China and praised the efforts of China in supporting the Sudanese Ministry of Health.

He explained that the support extended by China was the first batch of a medical assistance package assigned by the government of China to Sudan for the combat of coronavirus.

Manis pointed out that this initiative from the Chinese side affirms firmness of the relations and friendship between the two countries, stressing the keenness of the two sides to maintain these relations.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador of China said that his country is keen to stand alongside Sudan in combating the corona pandemic, indicating that the Sudanese leadership, represented in the Sovereign Council, the Council of Ministers and the Foreign Minister have shown a positive stance and sympathy with the government of China since outbreak of the pandemic in China.

He asserted the keenness of China to preserve good relations and cooperation with China in all domains, indicating that the Embassy of China is engaged in permanent coordination with the Sudanese Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Health, stating that his country is ready to provide assistance to Sudan regarding the combat of coronavirus at the preventive and curative levels.

A document of delivery of the Chinese medical aid was signed by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Sara Abdul-Azim, and the Ambassador of China.