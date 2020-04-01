Sudan: Government Welcomes Al-Hilo's Declaration to Extend Cessation of Hostilities

Juba — The government has appreciated the announcement of Commander Abdulaziz Al-Helo, the head of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement , SPLM, to extend the he cessation of hostilities, and it has renewed its firm commitment to a comprehensive ceasefire in all regions of the Sudan.

The government considered that the declaration for extension of cessation of hostilities as an important step that demonstrates political will and a strong desire to achieve a comprehensive and sustainable peace that the Sudanese people deserve.

the government affirmed in the press release issued by Mohamed Hassan Osman Al-Taayishi, member of the soverign council, the spokesman for the government's d negotiating delegation, the government intention to move forward in the ongoing peace process in Juba to achieve peace.