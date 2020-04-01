South Africa: Travel Restrictions Eased to Allow Stranded South Africans and Foreigners to Get Home

analysis

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is, however, adamant that the lifting of the international travel lockdown is not intended to allow normal air traffic to resume to and from South Africa.

The government has partially eased its coronavirus travel restrictions to allow South Africans stranded abroad to come home - and "could" send evacuation flights to fetch those who can't afford to pay their own way or were otherwise in distress.

Foreign governments will also be allowed to evacuate their nationals from South Africa, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced on Tuesday 31 March. The British and German governments are planning to repatriate several thousands of their nationals and Brazil is also trying to reroute a Latam flight from Indonesia to Johannesburg and Cape Town and to put on a special charter to get about 500 of its citizens home.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said at a Pretoria press briefing that her department had listed 1,471 South Africans stranded across the world, of whom 723 were students, 204 workers, 224 tourists and another 320 who hadn't specified. The true figure was likely to be higher as probably not all had contacted the department.

She said the government was unable...