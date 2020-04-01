South Africa: Travel Restrictions Eased to Allow Stranded South Africans and Foreigners to Get Home

31 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is, however, adamant that the lifting of the international travel lockdown is not intended to allow normal air traffic to resume to and from South Africa.

The government has partially eased its coronavirus travel restrictions to allow South Africans stranded abroad to come home - and "could" send evacuation flights to fetch those who can't afford to pay their own way or were otherwise in distress.

Foreign governments will also be allowed to evacuate their nationals from South Africa, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced on Tuesday 31 March. The British and German governments are planning to repatriate several thousands of their nationals and Brazil is also trying to reroute a Latam flight from Indonesia to Johannesburg and Cape Town and to put on a special charter to get about 500 of its citizens home.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said at a Pretoria press briefing that her department had listed 1,471 South Africans stranded across the world, of whom 723 were students, 204 workers, 224 tourists and another 320 who hadn't specified. The true figure was likely to be higher as probably not all had contacted the department.

She said the government was unable...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.