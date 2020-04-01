South Africans Love Their Native Music More Than Afrobeat - DJ Bamzyriches

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo).
30 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

As a DJ who knows his onions, playing the right music for the right audience is not only sacrosanct but the name of the game.

This is something Nigeria-born, South Africa-based Disc Jockey, DJ Bamzyriches has got to learn the hard way attending to South African audience.

According to him, he has to keep his Afrobeats and Hip Hop culture in check because the South Africans aren't totally crazy about them.

Bamzyriches, Olaiya Olatunde Abdul-lateef made the revelation in a recent interview, adding that his decision to leave Nigeria for South Africa was the best decision he has ever made.

"Afrobeat is popular here in South Africa, no questions about that, but not as much as expected and not as much as many people think. Most South Africans still prefer their native music and dancehall to any kind of music. You should also know that Nigerians also get most of their beats from South African music. South Africans love dancehall," he said.

Speaking further on why he relocated to South Africa four years ago from Nigeria, the Ondo State-born Disc Jockey narrated his ordeal while in Nigeria and why he had to move to South Africa to achieve his dream.

He said,"While in Nigeria it was very difficult for me to chase my dream of becoming a DJ or a singer. To blow in the Nigerian music scene is very difficult. As an upcoming artiste, everyone look down on you and make no move to help but here in South Africa it's a different ball game. They give you opportunities here. Since I moved here four years ago things have really changed. I have had many opportunities, including travelling to many countries of the world."

Bamzyriches started life as a professional Disc Jockey in 2018.

He hails from Akure South local government area of Ondo State. He grew up in Sango Otta, Ogun State and attended Iganmode Grammar School, Sango Otta, Ogun State. He studied Accounting at Ekiti State University.

Bamzyriches has worked with notable Disc Jockeys in South Africa like DJ Mophorisa, DJ Tira and many others.

His quest to be a DJ began when he was just 15 years of age.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

More on This
South Africans Not Crazy About Afrobeats - Nigerian DJ
Does Afrobeat Music Deserve Its Own Category at the Grammys?
Burna Boy's Music Makes Michelle Obama's Workout Playlist
Trolling, Threats As Nigeria Celebs React to South Africa Attacks
Remembering Fela Kuti, the Man Who Invented Afrobeat
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.