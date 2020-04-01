South Africans Love Their Native Music More Than Afrobeat - DJ Bamzyriches

As a DJ who knows his onions, playing the right music for the right audience is not only sacrosanct but the name of the game.

This is something Nigeria-born, South Africa-based Disc Jockey, DJ Bamzyriches has got to learn the hard way attending to South African audience.

According to him, he has to keep his Afrobeats and Hip Hop culture in check because the South Africans aren't totally crazy about them.

Bamzyriches, Olaiya Olatunde Abdul-lateef made the revelation in a recent interview, adding that his decision to leave Nigeria for South Africa was the best decision he has ever made.

"Afrobeat is popular here in South Africa, no questions about that, but not as much as expected and not as much as many people think. Most South Africans still prefer their native music and dancehall to any kind of music. You should also know that Nigerians also get most of their beats from South African music. South Africans love dancehall," he said.

Speaking further on why he relocated to South Africa four years ago from Nigeria, the Ondo State-born Disc Jockey narrated his ordeal while in Nigeria and why he had to move to South Africa to achieve his dream.

He said,"While in Nigeria it was very difficult for me to chase my dream of becoming a DJ or a singer. To blow in the Nigerian music scene is very difficult. As an upcoming artiste, everyone look down on you and make no move to help but here in South Africa it's a different ball game. They give you opportunities here. Since I moved here four years ago things have really changed. I have had many opportunities, including travelling to many countries of the world."

Bamzyriches started life as a professional Disc Jockey in 2018.

He hails from Akure South local government area of Ondo State. He grew up in Sango Otta, Ogun State and attended Iganmode Grammar School, Sango Otta, Ogun State. He studied Accounting at Ekiti State University.

Bamzyriches has worked with notable Disc Jockeys in South Africa like DJ Mophorisa, DJ Tira and many others.

His quest to be a DJ began when he was just 15 years of age.