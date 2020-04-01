South Africa: Centane Police Investigate Murder

press release

Centane Police are investigating a murder case. It is alleged that an unknown man was found murdered on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 at about 07h30 at Jojweni Locality, Holela Village, Centane. The deceased had upper body injuries.

The deceased has not been identified yet. Centane Police appeals to any family that is looking for its male relative to contact them at 047 498 1096 to identify the deceased. No one has been arrested regarding the murder. The motive behind the murder of the deceased has not been established as well.