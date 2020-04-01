South Africa: The Show Must Go On - the Uphill Rush to Take Culture Into the Digital Space

analysis

The National Arts Festival is going digital, and so are many other art platforms as the creative industry rises up to the challenge brought on by the spread of the coronavirus.

As the coronavirus shutdowns rock economies and industries, theatres, galleries, museums and art festivals are taking a major hit. That said, various organisers and the art community are rising up to the challenge. South Africa's National Arts Festival, now in its 46th year, was planned for 25 June until 6 July 2020. The team has taken the bold decision to go digital.

"We talked about cancelling, but cancelling doesn't benefit anybody, not the artists, not the sponsors, and it doesn't benefit us," says Monica Newton, the festival's new CEO as of January 2020.

"We discussed postponing, but the festival is too large to move to a point in the year where there isn't a complete school and university holiday. And of course, June is really the only time where all of those holidays are actually at about the same time; and then the weather in Makhanda [formerly known as Grahamstown] starts to become a factor in summertime, because it gets so hot.

"As we got to the hundred-day mark...