South Africa: COVID-19 - We Urgently Need a National Plan for the Looming Shortage Crisis in Critical Healthcare

analysis

Right around the world, healthcare workers are being called upon to make life-or-death decisions as the Covid-19 pandemic cripples medical systems. The question of who gets to live and who has to die should not be left up to overburdened professionals working under massive stress - we need a national plan. Now.

As the Covid-19 pandemic intensifies, the demands on the healthcare system will intensify and result in critical shortages of healthcare resources. Based on patterns seen in even the most economically developed countries, the epidemic will result in critical shortages of hospital and ICU beds, ventilators, medical workers and protective personal equipment. Given the massive socioeconomic inequality and the fragmented two-tiered system operating in the country, the situation is likely to be much worse in South Africa.

Providing services to all who need them is simply not going to be possible. This gives rise to an obligation to develop an explicit framework for the fair allocation of resources that is aligned to the Constitution and internationally accepted ethics codes. The alternative of leaving that decision to the private or public sectors, or to individual institutions, or to a clinician's intuition in the heat of the moment, cannot be acceptable....