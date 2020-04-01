South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Arson

press release

A 32-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged for five counts of murder and arson following the gruesome discovery of a house engulfed in flames in Seymour at about 01:20 this morning. The flames were witnessed by a community member who also saw the suspect allegedly starting the fire. He called in members of the community and a 32 year old male suspect was arrested and handed over to the police.

Police can confirm that all five (5) relatives inside the house died, including the girlfriend of the suspect aged 30, her mother aged 46, her sister aged 24 years, a five months old male infant and a 34-year-old man.

Police will not speculate on the motive for the attack and it will form part of the investigation.

The suspect is expected to appear at Seymour Magistrates court facing the respective charges.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga commended the community and police for working hand in hand resulting in the arrest of the suspect. She further condemned the murder of five community members in such a gruesome manner. "We would like to send our sincere condolences as the Eastern Cape police management to the family, friends and relatives of the affected family. No one deserves to die in such a painful manner," she said. She further implored the detectives to work at their best to ensure that the suspects is convicted and meted with a deserving sentence.