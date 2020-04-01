South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Arson

31 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 32-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged for five counts of murder and arson following the gruesome discovery of a house engulfed in flames in Seymour at about 01:20 this morning. The flames were witnessed by a community member who also saw the suspect allegedly starting the fire. He called in members of the community and a 32 year old male suspect was arrested and handed over to the police.

Police can confirm that all five (5) relatives inside the house died, including the girlfriend of the suspect aged 30, her mother aged 46, her sister aged 24 years, a five months old male infant and a 34-year-old man.

Police will not speculate on the motive for the attack and it will form part of the investigation.

The suspect is expected to appear at Seymour Magistrates court facing the respective charges.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga sent her condolences to the family, friends and relatives of the deceased and strongly condemned the gruesome and cruel incident by the suspect.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga commended the community and police for working hand in hand resulting in the arrest of the suspect. She further condemned the murder of five community members in such a gruesome manner. "We would like to send our sincere condolences as the Eastern Cape police management to the family, friends and relatives of the affected family. No one deserves to die in such a painful manner," she said. She further implored the detectives to work at their best to ensure that the suspects is convicted and meted with a deserving sentence.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.