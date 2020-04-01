South Africa: Could a Classic Antimalarial Help in the Fight Against COVID-19?

analysis

While the promise of repositioning 'old' drugs such as chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine is tantalising, it is critical that the hazards of using unapproved treatments are shared with the public to prevent needless fatalities and supply shortages that may further burden already strained healthcare systems.

The world is facing an unprecedented public health crisis. While disease control centres remain uncertain about the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, there is general agreement that physical distancing and strict hygiene measures are vital to "flattening the curve" by limiting the number of infections. In South Africa, 57 million citizens have been told to stay at home during a three-week government-enforced lockdown.

The first of several clinical trials for a vaccine to prevent infection by Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, began a fortnight ago. But even if that vaccine is found to be efficacious and safe, it will take at least a year before it is available to society's most vulnerable, such as the elderly and those living with tuberculosis.

While many scientists are racing to develop a Sars-CoV-2-specific antiviral treatment, some are working on a different approach. They are investigating whether it might be possible to "repurpose" drugs that have been around for...