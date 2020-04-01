Liberia: For the Love of Country, for the Love of Nwabudike or for the Love of Money?

opinion

Confirmation hearings for nominees to the National Elections Commission (NEC) continued yesterday with calls by leaders of opposition political parties including Senators, have called for the prosecution of NEC chief nominee Ndubusi Nwabudike for criminally and fraudulently obtaining Liberian citizenship. The parties further claimed that Nwabudike has successfully wormed his way into the system through outright fraud. They cited as example his self-confession that he applied for naturalization and obtained Liberian citizenship in 1982 at the time he was 17 years old.

Under the Alien and Nationality law of Liberia, Section 21.3 Count 2, "No person shall file a petition for naturalization unless he shall have attained the age of twenty-one years". Therefore, according to the opposition leaders, Nwabudike's acquisition of Liberian citizenship was fraudulent and it was based on such fraudulent representations, he attended the University of Liberia posing as a Liberian in order to evade tuition requirements for foreign students which were much higher than that for Liberian students.

Additionally, the opposition leaders have claimed that similar fraudulent representation was made to the Liberia National Bar, which admitted him to membership which is restricted to Liberians only. It was also on the basis of such fraudulent representation made to the Senate earlier that he was confirmed to the post of Chairman of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC). However, this time, his lies and tricks have caught up with him and presumably he has the backing of some Senators including Sinoe County Senator Milton Teahjay and others.

For the record, Senator Teahjay has himself in the past been linked to acts of official corruption when he served as Superintendent of that county. He was criminally investigated by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission and both he and his Assistant Superintendent were, in March 2017 indicted by the Third Judicial Circuit Court in Sinoe County for the commission of economic sabotage, misapplication of entrusted property and criminal conspiracy, based on a General Auditing Commission (GAC) audit report. They were held to account for US$215,000.

As such the Liberian public should be aware of the character of those chosen to represent them. In these critical times with mountains of problems confronting the Liberian people, the latest being the Coronavirus, every effort should be made to ensure that crooks and thieves and their greedy desires do not have their way and succeed in plunging the country back into conflict.

And this newspaper warns that those Senators supporting the bastardization of the National Elections Commission and its transformation into a tool of personal gratification are playing a dangerous game which runs the risk of plunging the nation back into conflict. Why? Because such attempts seeking to dominate the political landscape through fraudulent means will be sure to engender resistance in whatever shape or form with the potential to morph into full blown civil conflict.

And this must be avoided at all costs. President Weah would do himself well to awaken to the hidden dangers of such attempts by his supporters. Only recently, CDC Chairman Morlu was caught on tape discussing and expressing displeasure about claims that President Weah was expropriating for his personal use funds/monies donated to the country.

And lest we forget, Morlu also reminded Liberians that Finance Minister Samuel Tweah and Minister of State Nathaniel McGill are the two most hated individuals in Weah's government and probably in Liberia.

This newspaper has consistently urged President Weah to consider well the steps he is taking. It is an open secret that in politics, President Weah is a virtual neophyte in an arena where his dazzling football skills count for nothing. Rather than dribbling others, he is being dribbled and given "Okray" by the same cast of crooks and unsavory elements who like viruses have survived through the ages from one administration to the next.

In addition to these elements there is also a new cast of individuals (nouveaux riches), mainly low lifers and lumpen elements who now see their new status as the Alpha and Omega of their very existence and appear prepared to kill, unleash violence to protect their loot.

Thus, it was by no means surprising that Representative Acarous Gray and CDC Chairman Mulbah Morlu turned up at the confirmation hearings in support of Nwabudike blatantly spouting lies and claiming that Liberia's fifth President, Edward James Roye was a Nigerian and therefore see no reason why his nomination should be rejected.

According to historical accounts, President Roye was born into a prosperous African American family in Newark, Ohio on February 3, 1815. His descendants were reportedly of the Igbo tribe. His father, John Roye, supervised a ferry across the Wabash River at Terre Haute, Indiana. Edward later acquired a considerable amount of land in Terre Haute, as well as in Vandalia in the neighboring state of Illinois.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Further, according to Wikipedia, "in 1846, he was attracted by the American Colonization Society's promotion of the relocation of African Americans to the colony of Liberia in West Africa, Roye emigrated to the colony with his family at the age of 31. There he set up business as a merchant. The next year, the colony gained independence. Within three years of his arrival, Roye became active in Liberian politics, serving as a representative and speaker (1849-1850) of the Liberian House of Representatives, and as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia.

Moreover, top sources at the Capitol have told the Daily Observer that because of the furore triggered by Nwabudike's nomination, attempts are reportedly underway by the Teahjay Committee to shift attention from Nwabudike and quietly approve the likes of Floyd Sayor, Josephine Kou Gaye and the rest and later, after the dust has settled, confirm Nwabudike. Sources say it is not for the love of Nwabudike but the love of money (allegedly US$600,000) that is driving Teahjay and others to such level of madness. But the Liberian people know better!

Now it is President Weah's to take the plunge and, as this newspaper has always maintained, "Look Before You Leap Mr. President!