Liberia: Fire Chief Leads Campaign Against COVID-19

31 March 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel mondaye And Jonathan Browne

The COVID-19 fight in Liberia has taken a national posture with heads of various state institutions involve in awareness campaign .The Director of Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS) G. Warsuwah Barvoul has warned citizens against doubting existence of the global pandemic because it is real and killing people worldwide.

Speaking recently in Monnrovia when he officially launched the LNFS nation-wide campaign against the virus he said it is important Liberians adhere to every measures being introduced by the government rather than listen to misinformation from some quarters of the country that still live in disbelief about existence of COVID-19.

He reminded residents to continuously practice hands washing, avoid close contact with people and overcrowded places, use hands senitizers whereever they go to prevent spread or contracting the virus.

The fire chife vowed to carry out similar campaign in other parts of the country to sensitize the general public on the danger of the virus, noting that the virus continues to kill people worldwide which is very serious.

He said it is government's responsibility to provide protection for its citizenry from contracting the Coronavirus while seeking other prventive measures as the situation unfolds in the country.

While he was addressing the general public, scores of fire service officers distributed copies of the Coronavirus information bulletin to the public, emcouraging them to not only take the information home but make it a duty to comprehend the meaasges and apply same to their homes to avoid getting infected and spreading the virus.

The fire service public wareness on Coronavirus was taken to several communities in Monrovia, including Lakpazee community in Sinkor charactersized by distribution of information bulletins.

