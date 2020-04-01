Liberia: Japan Approves U.S.$217,780.00 Grant for Duala Market

Despite the Corona Virus spread throughout the world, the Government and People of Japan have approved a grant of US$ 217,780.00 for commencement of phase one of a modern market project in the Monrovia suburb of Duala, the Modern Duala Market Project.Phase one of the project include, fencing, lightening, construction of reservoir and pit latrines.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the objective of the construction is to decongest the corridor for easy movement of goods and people and also accelerate economic activities among the local population and its immediate surroundings.

The release disclosed that the second phase of the project entails construction of a three storey market building which will have a parking lot, office space and a concrete garbage disposal site.

The Modern Duala Market will accommodate a little over 5,000 marketers.It will be financed by the Japanese Counterpart Value Fund currently being managed and operated by the Japanese Counterpart Valued Fund Secretariat at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Press Release