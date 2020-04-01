Liberia: USAID Market Women Enforce COVID-19 Measures

31 March 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Mondaye And Winston W. Parley

Marketers at the USAID Market in Monrovia are working along with the leadership of the Liberia Marketing Association (LMA) in enforcing government measures in the fight against the Coronavirus in Liberia.

Making the disclosure at the market on 26 March, the Market Superintendent for Operations Madam Cecelia G. Wuduwelh said by the mandate of Superintendent of the Market Madam Sando Johnson, all marketers selling in the market have been made to have hand washing botttles with prepared water to be used whenever customers appear at their market tables to buy.

Besides that, she indicates that they have also ensured that hand washing buckts and drums are positioned at all entry points into the market building with monitors posted to ensure that visitors to the market adhere to the COVID-19 measures.

She furthers that with the assistance of her special aide Mr. Justine K. David, the marketers are fully cooperating and also insisting that their customers abide by government's measures to stop the spread of the Coronavirus in the country.

She expresses gratitude to the Government of Liberia for providing drums and hand washing materials which she said are helping marketers to prevent the spread of the disease.

