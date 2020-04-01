South Africa: From Nurses to Farm Workers, Those Locked Down Speak Up for Their Rights

analysis

This week thousands of social grant recipients had their first chance since the lockdown began to draw money and do some shopping. It did not get off to a good start in some places. In Cape Town, Vincent Cruywagen witnessed the elderly and frail being shoved out of supermarket lines, collapsing from exhaustion and ignored when they asked for assistance. This was compounded by the grant system going offline, forcing many to go home and make the arduous journey again the next day.

In the Eastern Cape, the day started with snaking queues and a few robberies in Port Elizabeth. However, as time passed soldiers pushed trolleys for the elderly and explained social distancing rules. Chairs were set out for those waiting in line, reports Estelle Ellis.

A health worker explains social distancing in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, as people queue to collect social grants and shop