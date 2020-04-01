South Africa: From Nurses to Farm Workers, Those Locked Down Speak Up for Their Rights

1 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

Things changed overnight in South Africa on 15 March, and it won't be the last time it does. Daily Maverick's Daily Digest will provide the essential bits of information about Covid-19 in South Africa and the world each day. Please do read on to understand these issues more deeply.

This week thousands of social grant recipients had their first chance since the lockdown began to draw money and do some shopping. It did not get off to a good start in some places. In Cape Town, Vincent Cruywagen witnessed the elderly and frail being shoved out of supermarket lines, collapsing from exhaustion and ignored when they asked for assistance. This was compounded by the grant system going offline, forcing many to go home and make the arduous journey again the next day.

In the Eastern Cape, the day started with snaking queues and a few robberies in Port Elizabeth. However, as time passed soldiers pushed trolleys for the elderly and explained social distancing rules. Chairs were set out for those waiting in line, reports Estelle Ellis.

A health worker explains social distancing in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, as people queue to collect social grants and shop...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.